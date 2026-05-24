MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,998 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 12,280 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC's holdings in MasTec were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in MasTec by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 793.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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MasTec Price Performance

MTZ opened at $382.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.61 and a 200-day moving average of $279.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94 and a beta of 1.82. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.60 and a 1-year high of $441.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company's revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,177,394. This represents a 27.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,779,382. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,759. Insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $471.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $425.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of MasTec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $459.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTZ

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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