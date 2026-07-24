MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Stake Boosted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 149.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,202 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in MasTec were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 105.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,382. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,014,574.72. This represents a 37.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MasTec Stock Up 0.5%

MasTec stock opened at $359.30 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.08 and a 52 week high of $441.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company's 50-day moving average price is $375.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $545.00 to $581.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on MasTec from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on MasTec from $480.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $466.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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