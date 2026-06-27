MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Stock Position Increased by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,850 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in MasTec were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $1,192,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the construction company's stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,727,000. Finally, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MTZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MasTec from $471.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded MasTec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $420.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on MasTec from $347.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MasTec from $348.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $459.28.

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Insider Activity at MasTec

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,574.72. This represents a 37.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Price Performance

NYSE MTZ opened at $396.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 1.77. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.08 and a 1 year high of $441.43. The business's fifty day moving average is $385.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company's revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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