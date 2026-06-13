Mastercard Incorporated $MA is L1 Capital International Pty Ltd's 7th Largest Position

L1 Capital International Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 359.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,609 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 151,436 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 5.7% of L1 Capital International Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd's holdings in Mastercard were worth $110,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 120,708 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $68,910,000 after buying an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 45,499 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $25,974,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $679.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.04.

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Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $489.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $464.52 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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