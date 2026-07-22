Mastercard Incorporated $MA is Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's 3rd Largest Position

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,218,711 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 449,493 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 5.3% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 0.36% of Mastercard worth $1,608,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rit Capital Partners PLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rit Capital Partners PLC now owns 68,050 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $34,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 830,341 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $414,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,793,880. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total value of $1,047,276.21. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,702,934.17. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mastercard and Al Etihad Payments announced the first co-badged Jaywan-Mastercard credit card, a new partnership that could expand Mastercard’s footprint in the UAE and support payment-network volume growth. Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard launch world's first Jaywan-Mastercard co-badged credit card

Mastercard and Al Etihad Payments announced the first co-badged Jaywan-Mastercard credit card, a new partnership that could expand Mastercard’s footprint in the UAE and support payment-network volume growth. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard was highlighted as a strong momentum stock, reinforcing the view that the company still has favorable fundamental and trading characteristics despite recent weakness. Here's Why MasterCard (MA) is a Strong Momentum Stock

Mastercard was highlighted as a strong momentum stock, reinforcing the view that the company still has favorable fundamental and trading characteristics despite recent weakness. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard and Lithic introduced a way to make small-business loan proceeds spend-ready, a payments-adjacent product that could deepen Mastercard’s role in SMB finance workflows. Lithic and Mastercard Make SMB Loans Ready to Spend

Mastercard Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $537.33 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $505.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $464.52 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $679.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $653.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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