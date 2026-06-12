Mastercard Incorporated $MA Position Boosted by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,909 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc's holdings in Mastercard were worth $39,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $486.04 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $499.36 and its 200-day moving average is $523.82. The stock has a market cap of $429.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $464.52 and a twelve month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $631.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $656.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mastercard launched Agent Pay for Machines / AP4M , a new protocol that lets AI agents and machines make secure payments, with support from 30+ industry participants and partners including major crypto and fintech names. This could open a new growth avenue in AI-powered commerce and strengthen Mastercard’s long-term relevance in digital payments.

Mastercard launched , a new protocol that lets AI agents and machines make secure payments, with support from 30+ industry participants and partners including major crypto and fintech names. This could open a new growth avenue in AI-powered commerce and strengthen Mastercard’s long-term relevance in digital payments. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a partnership with a Chicago startup to support autonomous AI transactions , reinforcing its push into next-generation payment infrastructure and programmable payments.

The company also announced a partnership with a Chicago startup to support , reinforcing its push into next-generation payment infrastructure and programmable payments. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard is expanding settlement capabilities using stablecoins , which may improve cross-border and digital asset settlement options and support broader adoption in crypto-linked payment flows.

Mastercard is expanding , which may improve cross-border and digital asset settlement options and support broader adoption in crypto-linked payment flows. Neutral Sentiment: Reports highlighted leadership changes at Mastercard, which could signal strategic adjustments but does not yet clearly indicate a direct financial impact.

Reports highlighted at Mastercard, which could signal strategic adjustments but does not yet clearly indicate a direct financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also tracking the Visa/Mastercard swipe-fee settlement , which received preliminary judicial approval. While this removes some legal uncertainty, it also keeps attention on pricing and merchant-fee pressure that could shape the company’s economics over time.

Investors are also tracking the , which received preliminary judicial approval. While this removes some legal uncertainty, it also keeps attention on pricing and merchant-fee pressure that could shape the company’s economics over time. Negative Sentiment: The swipe-fee settlement may limit upside for payment networks by reinforcing merchant concessions and potential fee scrutiny, which could weigh on sentiment toward Mastercard (MA) despite the recent product momentum.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

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