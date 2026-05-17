Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Acquired by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,414 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.4% of Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 35.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 677,204 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $380,548,000 after purchasing an additional 178,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $431,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $656.00.

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Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $493.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $503.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $480.50 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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