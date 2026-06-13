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Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Written by MarketBeat
June 13, 2026
Mastercard logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its Mastercard stake by 19% in the fourth quarter, buying 7,276 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 45,499 shares worth about $25.97 million.
  • Mastercard’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $4.60 versus $4.41 expected and revenue of $8.40 billion versus $8.26 billion expected. Revenue rose 15.8% year over year, underscoring continued operating strength.
  • Recent headlines include preliminary approval of Mastercard’s revised $38 billion swipe-fee settlement, which could reduce legal uncertainty, and the launch of Agent Pay for Machines, a new framework aimed at enabling AI-driven and autonomous payments.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Mastercard.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,499 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.7% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $489.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $499.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.57. The stock has a market cap of $432.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $464.52 and a 1-year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $679.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price target on Mastercard in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $631.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $656.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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