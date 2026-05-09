Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,771 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 21,512 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.1% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $242,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.5% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 677,204 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $380,548,000 after acquiring an additional 178,387 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE MA opened at $495.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $441.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $480.50 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $506.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's payout ratio is 20.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Dbs Bank raised Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $657.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

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