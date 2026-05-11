Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Bought by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,856 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 18,928 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.7% of Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Mastercard were worth $138,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 66 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $495.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $506.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $480.50 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Mastercard's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $611.00 to $590.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $631.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $739.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $657.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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