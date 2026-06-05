Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,623 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 20.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 590 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 479 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 target price on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Dbs Bank raised Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $679.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $631.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.04.

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Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Trading Up 2.1%

MA opened at $481.54 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $464.52 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.34. The firm has a market cap of $425.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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