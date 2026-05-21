Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Purchased by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 776.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,592 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 250.0% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $498.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $502.08 and a 200-day moving average of $530.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $480.50 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $440.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $656.00.

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Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

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