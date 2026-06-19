Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Purchased by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 1,920.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,272 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.4% of Wick Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wick Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hyposwiss Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mastercard is pushing deeper into AI-driven “agentic commerce” with its new Agent Pay and related partnerships, which could help it capture more of the next wave of digital payments as AI agents begin shopping and paying on behalf of consumers. Article Title

Mastercard is pushing deeper into AI-driven “agentic commerce” with its new Agent Pay and related partnerships, which could help it capture more of the next wave of digital payments as AI agents begin shopping and paying on behalf of consumers. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard expanded its cross-border payments footprint through partnerships involving PaidBy and the Appia Foundation, reinforcing its international network and transaction growth opportunities. Article Title

Mastercard expanded its cross-border payments footprint through partnerships involving PaidBy and the Appia Foundation, reinforcing its international network and transaction growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Mastercard’s network-focused model, faster growth profile, and estimated upside versus American Express, suggesting the stock may still have room to rerate as digital payments expand. Article Title

Zacks highlighted Mastercard’s network-focused model, faster growth profile, and estimated upside versus American Express, suggesting the stock may still have room to rerate as digital payments expand. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard announced a quarterly dividend, which can appeal to income-focused investors and signals continued cash generation and shareholder returns.

Mastercard announced a quarterly dividend, which can appeal to income-focused investors and signals continued cash generation and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Mastercard executives said consumers are still navigating the current economy reasonably well, which supports the view that spending trends remain stable but does not directly change the company’s outlook. Article Title

Mastercard executives said consumers are still navigating the current economy reasonably well, which supports the view that spending trends remain stable but does not directly change the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on Mastercard’s former CMO and broader AI-driven marketing trends is more about the company’s thought leadership than a direct financial catalyst. Article Title

Commentary on Mastercard’s former CMO and broader AI-driven marketing trends is more about the company’s thought leadership than a direct financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing Mastercard with Remitly Global and a note about Mastercard being a top-ranked momentum stock are generally supportive, but they are more market commentary than new fundamentals. Article Title Article Title

Coverage comparing Mastercard with Remitly Global and a note about Mastercard being a top-ranked momentum stock are generally supportive, but they are more market commentary than new fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: News that Russia is working on a plan to remove Visa and Mastercard highlights geopolitical and regulatory risk that could weigh on long-term international payment volumes. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore restated a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $656.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $490.73 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $499.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $464.52 and a 52-week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Mastercard's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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