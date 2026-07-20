Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,310 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,897,854 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $45,612,087,000 after buying an additional 466,514 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in Mastercard by 53,535.0% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 72,597,097 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $41,444,231,000 after buying an additional 72,461,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after buying an additional 997,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,686,605 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $11,773,153,000 after purchasing an additional 349,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,964,658 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $10,256,368,000 after purchasing an additional 759,584 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Dbs Bank raised Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $653.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,880. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 4,828 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,625,225. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $543.55 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $464.52 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $503.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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