Haverford Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,204 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 35,370 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.4% of Haverford Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.06% of Mastercard worth $278,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,964,305 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $18,984,867,000 after acquiring an additional 486,283 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,386,119 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $2,418,813,000 after acquiring an additional 28,834 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,626,416 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,862,527,000 after acquiring an additional 199,424 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,941,951 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,622,398,000 after acquiring an additional 611,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 2,464,499 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,231,412,000 after acquiring an additional 575,412 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Freedom Broker cut Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Mastercard from $667.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $632.00 price objective (up from $609.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on Mastercard from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $713.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $646.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $563.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $609.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $464.52 and a 52-week high of $681.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.73% and a return on equity of 260.86%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard's payout ratio is 18.20%.

Key Mastercard News

Investors following MA have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: UBS sees Mastercard and Visa as potential beneficiaries as tokenized payments expand, offering a growth opportunity for Mastercard’s payments network. Visa, Mastercard Seen Gaining From Expansion of Tokenized Payments

UBS sees Mastercard and Visa as potential beneficiaries as tokenized payments expand, offering a growth opportunity for Mastercard’s payments network. Positive Sentiment: Recent results showed revenue up 14% year over year to $9.8 billion, while Mastercard beat quarterly earnings expectations—evidence of continued business momentum. Mastercard Grew Revenue 14% to $9.8 Billion

Recent results showed revenue up 14% year over year to $9.8 billion, while Mastercard beat quarterly earnings expectations—evidence of continued business momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Mastercard is scheduled to present at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference on December 1. The announcement may provide an opportunity for updates but does not disclose new financial guidance. Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ling Hai sold 4,318 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total value of $2,774,012.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,872.50. This represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sachin Mehra sold 3,266 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total value of $1,907,344.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,650 shares in the company, valued at $21,403,600. The trade was a 8.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 16,959 shares of company stock valued at $10,560,510 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses and governments. Its network supports electronic payments, including transactions made with Mastercard-branded credit, debit and prepaid cards, as well as digital payment methods. The company provides technology for authorizing, clearing and settling transactions. It also offers services related to cybersecurity, identity verification, data analytics, fraud prevention and payment consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mastercard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mastercard wasn't on the list.

While Mastercard currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report