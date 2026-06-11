Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,242 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 8,349 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.6% of Townsquare Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Townsquare Capital LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 590 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 479 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.04.

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Trending Headlines about Mastercard

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Mastercard Trading Down 1.2%

Mastercard stock opened at $489.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $499.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $464.52 and a 52-week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. Mastercard's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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