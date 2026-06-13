Mastercard Incorporated $MA Stake Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,772,698 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 5,114 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.31% of Mastercard worth $1,582,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 41,064 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 359.1% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd now owns 193,609 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $110,528,000 after purchasing an additional 151,436 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 120,708 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $68,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 45,499 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $25,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Evercore reissued a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $656.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of MA stock opened at $489.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $464.52 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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