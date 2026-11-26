Altarock Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704,026 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 60,481 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 9.2% of Altarock Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Altarock Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of Mastercard worth $388,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. BNP Paribas boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 30,596 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 141,828 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $72,843,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 81,392 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $44,885,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,656,528 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $850,004,000 after buying an additional 82,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Mastercard

These are some of the MA headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Tigress Financial raised its price target to $770 and reiterated a “strong-buy” rating, adding to the favorable analyst sentiment. Tigress Financial ratings

Tigress Financial raised its price target to $770 and reiterated a “strong-buy” rating, adding to the favorable analyst sentiment. Positive Sentiment: UBS sees Mastercard benefiting as tokenized payments expand, which could support its role in secure digital transactions. Tokenized payments coverage

UBS sees Mastercard benefiting as tokenized payments expand, which could support its role in secure digital transactions. Neutral Sentiment: Stablecoins are being used behind the scenes to settle obligations within card networks. Mastercard’s investment in stablecoin infrastructure may help it adapt, though the technology’s longer-term effect on traditional payment networks remains uncertain. Stablecoins and card networks

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $660.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $464.52 and a 1 year high of $681.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $611.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.31. The stock has a market cap of $575.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.73% and a return on equity of 260.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. Mastercard's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. Mastercard's payout ratio is currently 18.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $710.00 to $688.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $715.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Sachin Mehra sold 3,266 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total value of $1,907,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,403,600. This trade represents a 8.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ling Hai sold 4,317 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.00, for a total transaction of $2,767,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,915,750. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,959 shares of company stock valued at $10,560,510. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. Its core business is operating a payment network that enables electronic transactions, including payments made with Mastercard-branded credit, debit and prepaid cards. The company also offers services related to digital payments, fraud prevention, cybersecurity, data analytics and business consulting. Its products and services support in-person and online transactions, as well as money transfers and other payment needs.

See Also

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