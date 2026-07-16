MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Acquires 39,439 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 141.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,321 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 39,439 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. SouthState Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 90.7% during the first quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 2,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 135,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 42,411 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. RWWM Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,204,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,071,000 after buying an additional 704,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company's stock.

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Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.5%

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.09. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.Kraft Heinz's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is currently -32.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $426,471.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,474.35. This trade represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $23.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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