MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Decreases Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,915 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 17,508 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Newmont were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 202,892 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $20,259,000 after buying an additional 79,617 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Newmont by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,920 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $30,775,000 after buying an additional 54,530 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $9,018,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 697,063 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $69,602,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,754 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

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More Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD upgraded Newmont from hold to buy and set a $127 price target , signaling improved confidence in the stock’s outlook. BayStreet.CA analyst ratings

TD upgraded Newmont from to and set a , signaling improved confidence in the stock’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank lowered its target on Newmont to $147 from $151 but kept a sector outperform rating, so the call remains constructive despite a smaller valuation view. Benzinga

Scotiabank lowered its target on Newmont to from but kept a rating, so the call remains constructive despite a smaller valuation view. Neutral Sentiment: National Bank Financial cut its price target to $125 from $140 and maintained a sector perform rating, reflecting a more cautious stance on upside. BayStreet.CA analyst ratings

National Bank Financial cut its price target to from and maintained a rating, reflecting a more cautious stance on upside. Negative Sentiment: A Zacks article warned that Newmont may face higher 2026 unit costs due to lower production, royalties, sustaining capital and inventory changes, which could pressure margins. Zacks margin outlook article

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Newmont from $122.50 to $111.40 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $175.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Macquarie Infrastructure dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Newmont from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $136.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $408,852.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,060,654.68. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $252,812.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,477.93. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,556 shares of company stock worth $3,058,146. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $94.69 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average is $110.52. The company has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Newmont's revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Newmont's payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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