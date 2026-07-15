MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Has $3.44 Million Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH lifted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,112 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,564,097,000 after purchasing an additional 699,364 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock worth $2,024,413,000 after buying an additional 65,595,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,240,802 shares of the company's stock worth $13,951,570,000 after buying an additional 663,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,774,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,615,200,000 after buying an additional 312,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $4,444,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $430.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $363.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE

Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.1%

GE opened at $353.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $254.66 and a fifty-two week high of $382.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.33 and a 200-day moving average of $317.78.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is 23.15%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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