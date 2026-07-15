MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Purchases 34,043 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH lifted its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,481 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 34,043 shares during the quarter. CocaCola comprises about 1.2% of MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in CocaCola were worth $11,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 74.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Katamaran Capital LLP acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 13.9% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 511,510 shares of the company's stock worth $38,900,000 after purchasing an additional 62,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company's stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,000,505.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 157,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,128,734. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. TD Cowen increased their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.44.

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CocaCola Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $357.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $85.68.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

CocaCola News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media outlets are spotlighting KO as a rock-solid dividend stock for long-term investors, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused buyers. Article Title

Analysts and media outlets are spotlighting KO as a rock-solid dividend stock for long-term investors, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused buyers. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of Coca-Cola’s 64th dividend increase underscores the company’s long track record of returning cash to shareholders, which can attract dividend investors. Article Title

Coverage of Coca-Cola’s 64th dividend increase underscores the company’s long track record of returning cash to shareholders, which can attract dividend investors. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also points to KO’s digital push, with data-driven marketing and connected packaging seen as potential supports for engagement and future growth. Article Title

Recent commentary also points to KO’s digital push, with data-driven marketing and connected packaging seen as potential supports for engagement and future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles compare KO with peers like PepsiCo, Johnson & Johnson, and Keurig Dr Pepper, but these pieces are largely valuation and income comparisons rather than catalysts that would materially change near-term fundamentals. Article Title

Several articles compare KO with peers like PepsiCo, Johnson & Johnson, and Keurig Dr Pepper, but these pieces are largely valuation and income comparisons rather than catalysts that would materially change near-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: KO is also being mentioned as a low-beta defensive name as investors rotate toward stability amid geopolitical tension and volatility, which supports the stock’s defensive profile but is not a direct company-specific catalyst. Article Title

KO is also being mentioned as a low-beta defensive name as investors rotate toward stability amid geopolitical tension and volatility, which supports the stock’s defensive profile but is not a direct company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: One article estimated how many shares would be needed to generate $12,000 in annual dividend income, which mainly highlights KO’s suitability for income planning rather than signaling a business change. Article Title

One article estimated how many shares would be needed to generate $12,000 in annual dividend income, which mainly highlights KO’s suitability for income planning rather than signaling a business change. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary frames KO as an expensive, low-growth premium stock versus peers like Keurig Dr Pepper, which could weigh on sentiment if investors focus on valuation rather than stability. Article Title

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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