MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Purchases 7,236 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH lifted its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,180 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Chevron were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 76.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 441 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 678.9% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $181.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $361.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $146.49 and a 12-month high of $214.71. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $181.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron was highlighted by analysts as one of several Dividend Aristocrats with a “Strong Buy” rating, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock. Article Title

Chevron was highlighted by analysts as one of several Dividend Aristocrats with a “Strong Buy” rating, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock. Positive Sentiment: Chevron extended its Western Australia gas supply agreement with Alinta Energy through 2032, supporting steady cash flow and strengthening its LNG and gas market position. Article Title

Chevron extended its Western Australia gas supply agreement with Alinta Energy through 2032, supporting steady cash flow and strengthening its LNG and gas market position. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said Chevron could be headed for a free-cash-flow surge in the second half of 2026, which would support buybacks, dividends, and valuation upside. Article Title

Multiple reports said Chevron could be headed for a free-cash-flow surge in the second half of 2026, which would support buybacks, dividends, and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Chevron’s AI-related power initiative is drawing investor interest after the company moved into gas-to-power for data centers, creating a new growth angle beyond traditional oil production. Article Title

Chevron’s AI-related power initiative is drawing investor interest after the company moved into gas-to-power for data centers, creating a new growth angle beyond traditional oil production. Neutral Sentiment: Chevron is being watched closely by investors and news outlets, but these mentions mainly reflect ongoing market interest rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Chevron is being watched closely by investors and news outlets, but these mentions mainly reflect ongoing market interest rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Oil prices eased after the U.S. backed away from a proposed 20% Hormuz cargo fee, reducing the near-term geopolitical premium that had supported energy stocks. Article Title

Oil prices eased after the U.S. backed away from a proposed 20% Hormuz cargo fee, reducing the near-term geopolitical premium that had supported energy stocks. Negative Sentiment: Broader crude strength has been uneven, and any pullback in oil prices can weigh on Chevron’s shares even when company-specific news is constructive. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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