MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Purchases Shares of 27,408 Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SW. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter worth $224,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the first quarter valued at $224,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 33.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 704,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,081,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527 shares during the period. Finally, Verbena Value LP grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Verbena Value LP now owns 1,076,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,899,000 after acquiring an additional 431,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company's stock.

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Smurfit Westrock Trading Up 1.6%

SW stock opened at $43.58 on Thursday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 1.22%.The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Smurfit Westrock's revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.4523 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Smurfit Westrock's payout ratio is 250.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Smurfit Westrock from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SW

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Further Reading

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