MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,163 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.2% of MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Tesla were worth $12,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $112,241,237,000 after purchasing an additional 995,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $50,592,614,000 after purchasing an additional 344,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 38.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,737,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,996,118,000 after purchasing an additional 368,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Bank of America began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $540.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $398.61.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $400.62 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $389.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.79 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 370.94, a PEG ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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