MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Sells 25,258 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,798 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 25,258 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,156,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,984,231,000 after buying an additional 691,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,747,646,000 after acquiring an additional 98,242 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,184,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,015,720,000 after acquiring an additional 78,020 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,276,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,325,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,884 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,818,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,179,888,000 after acquiring an additional 171,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Argus set a $108.00 target price on Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.32.

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Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.2%

SCHW opened at $101.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock's fifty day moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.30. The company has a market capitalization of $175.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $200,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,373,937.38. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,520 shares of company stock valued at $622,392. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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