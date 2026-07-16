MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Sells 4,183 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,183 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 222,559 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $60,358,000 after acquiring an additional 69,202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $95,802,000 after purchasing an additional 249,702 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $2,500,000. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 661.6% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,693 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,480,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.75, for a total value of $3,897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,605,435.50. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total transaction of $389,830.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,295,536.77. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,858 shares of company stock worth $42,062,730. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $441.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $390.96 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $407.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.37 and a 1 year high of $445.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $190.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is 65.38%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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