MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Sells 7,685 Shares of Morgan Stanley $MS

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,395 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,685 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Morgan Stanley

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Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $228.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $135.26 and a 12 month high of $232.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $209.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.94.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.41. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 51,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.59, for a total transaction of $9,744,068.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 282,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,209,159.78. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 14,690 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total transaction of $2,779,935.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 365,802 shares in the company, valued at $69,224,370.48. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 77,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,644,762 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morgan Stanley

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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