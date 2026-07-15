MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Sells 8,675 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,881 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,675 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.7% of MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 7,213 shares of the company's stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,852 shares of the company's stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $244.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $184.63 and a one year high of $261.64. The business's fifty day moving average is $226.92 and its 200-day moving average is $221.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.89%.

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on AbbVie to $300 from $258 and kept an outperform rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the shares.

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on AbbVie to $300 from $258 and kept an rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Traders bought far more AbbVie call options than usual, suggesting some investors are positioning for a rebound or expecting a near-term catalyst.

Traders bought far more AbbVie call options than usual, suggesting some investors are positioning for a rebound or expecting a near-term catalyst. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit said SkinMedica is expanding its commitment to regenerative science, including more R&D investment and new advisory support, which reinforces AbbVie’s pipeline and innovation narrative. SkinMedica® Deepens Commitment to Regenerative Science with Continued Investment in Research and Development

AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit said SkinMedica is expanding its commitment to regenerative science, including more R&D investment and new advisory support, which reinforces AbbVie’s pipeline and innovation narrative. Positive Sentiment: Reports that AbbVie’s pharmaceutical project in Durham is moving forward point to continued operational expansion and investment.

Reports that AbbVie’s pharmaceutical project in Durham is moving forward point to continued operational expansion and investment. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary from Zacks discussed whether AbbVie is a buy as Wall Street remains optimistic, but it did not introduce a new material corporate event. Is AbbVie (ABBV) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

Analyst commentary from Zacks discussed whether AbbVie is a buy as Wall Street remains optimistic, but it did not introduce a new material corporate event. Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie-related community and employee engagement updates in Asia are unlikely to move the stock much in the near term.

AbbVie-related community and employee engagement updates in Asia are unlikely to move the stock much in the near term. Negative Sentiment: The stock has continued to slide for a seventh straight session, suggesting momentum has remained weak even with supportive analyst and options activity.

The stock has continued to slide for a seventh straight session, suggesting momentum has remained weak even with supportive analyst and options activity. Negative Sentiment: Broader sector concerns about big pharma’s looming patent-expiration problem may keep pressure on AbbVie and other drugmakers as investors focus on future revenue replacement needs.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $249.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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