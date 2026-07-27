Masters Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in BETA Technologies Inc $BETA

Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 700,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,290,000. Masters Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of BETA Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of BETA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BETA Technologies by 26.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BETA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

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Insider Transactions at BETA Technologies

In other news, CTO David Lawrence Churchill sold 18,981 shares of BETA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $343,935.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 552,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,013,963.64. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Michael Robert Stone purchased 17,135 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.65. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,767,049 shares in the company, valued at $25,781,244.91. This represents a 0.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 243,928 shares of company stock worth $4,220,475 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.47% of the company's stock.

BETA Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

BETA stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. BETA Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a PE ratio of -1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38.

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. BETA Technologies's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BETA Technologies Inc will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of BETA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BETA Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of BETA Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BETA Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of BETA Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BETA Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.11.

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BETA Technologies Profile

BETA Technologies is an American aerospace company that develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and supporting infrastructure. The company focuses on designing aircraft and propulsion systems intended for short-range cargo, logistics and regional passenger movement, emphasizing electric propulsion, battery systems and integrated charging solutions to support distributed operations.

Its product and service set includes aircraft design and development, electric motor and battery integration, charging hardware and software, and flight testing aimed at meeting certification requirements.

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