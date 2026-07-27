Masters Capital Management LLC Sells 400,000 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. $DNLI

Masters Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI - Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Denali Therapeutics worth $11,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 88,507 shares of the company's stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,672,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,732,000 after purchasing an additional 614,555 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,639 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 113,517 shares of the company's stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,613 shares of the company's stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $23.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DNLI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.17.

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Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's research leverages a proprietary Blood–Brain Barrier Transport Vehicle (TV) platform designed to enable large molecules, including antibodies and enzymes, to penetrate the central nervous system. Denali's approach includes small molecules, monoclonal antibodies and gene therapy candidates aimed at key drivers of disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia.

Among Denali's lead programs is an orally delivered leucine‐rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor for Parkinson's disease, and an anti‐TREM2 antibody designed to modulate microglial activity in Alzheimer's patients.

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