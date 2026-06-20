Match Group Inc. $MTCH Stake Cut by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH - Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,827,584 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 43,490 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Match Group worth $59,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 19,697 shares of the technology company's stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,799,389 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $316,422,000 after buying an additional 872,524 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,319 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 37,957 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Match Group by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 156,038 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. Weiss Ratings raised Match Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Match Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $37.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.07.

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Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33. Match Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 307.45% and a net margin of 18.83%.The firm had revenue of $863.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Match Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other news, Director Melissa Anne Brenner sold 5,141 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $184,767.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at $582,874.92. The trade was a 24.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc NASDAQ: MTCH is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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