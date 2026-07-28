Materion Corporation $MTRN Stock Holdings Decreased by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP reduced its position in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN - Free Report) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 7,032 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Materion were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materion Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE MTRN opened at $242.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 1.03. Materion Corporation has a 52 week low of $91.62 and a 52 week high of $298.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.67 and a 200-day moving average of $189.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.99%.The business had revenue of $261.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Materion Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from Materion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Materion's payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Materion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Materion in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $237.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTRN

About Materion

Materion Corporation NYSE: MTRN is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion's offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion's core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

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