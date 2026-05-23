Materion Corporation $MTRN Stock Position Reduced by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN - Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,300 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 7,825 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Materion worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Materion by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,956 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $103,098,000 after buying an additional 283,998 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 798,747 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $63,397,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 365,212 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $44,121,000 after buying an additional 126,794 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 349,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $42,223,000 after buying an additional 78,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC bought a new position in Materion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,418,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company's stock.

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Materion Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $215.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.03. Materion Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $217.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $170.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.46.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $261.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.03 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.99%.The business's revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Materion Corporation will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Materion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Materion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Materion from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Materion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Materion in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Materion has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTRN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Materion news, CAO Melissa A. Fashinpaur sold 309 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $49,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 310 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,600. The trade was a 49.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,517 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $710,614.44. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,930 shares in the company, valued at $932,907.60. The trade was a 43.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,110. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation NYSE: MTRN is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion's offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion's core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

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