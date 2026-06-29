Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $36.99 Million Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,239 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 69,682 shares during the period. Qualcomm comprises about 3.4% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $36,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. World Investment Advisors raised its position in Qualcomm by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 64,911 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 43,986 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $262,291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Qualcomm by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qualcomm by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $24,578,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,999,352.56. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm raised its fiscal 2029 non-handset revenue target to $40 billion from $22 billion and said its data center business could exceed $15 billion by 2029, reinforcing the company’s push beyond smartphone chips.

Qualcomm raised its fiscal 2029 non-handset revenue target to $40 billion from $22 billion and said its data center business could exceed $15 billion by 2029, reinforcing the company’s push beyond smartphone chips. Positive Sentiment: The company said Meta and Microsoft are early customers for its data center CPUs, giving investors outside validation for Qualcomm’s AI infrastructure strategy and helping the market see a clearer growth path.

The company said Meta and Microsoft are early customers for its data center CPUs, giving investors outside validation for Qualcomm’s AI infrastructure strategy and helping the market see a clearer growth path. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more bullish after the update, with multiple firms raising price targets and DZ Bank upgrading Qualcomm from hold to buy, suggesting Wall Street is warming to the diversification story.

Analysts turned more bullish after the update, with multiple firms raising price targets and DZ Bank upgrading Qualcomm from hold to buy, suggesting Wall Street is warming to the diversification story. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm also announced a $3.9 billion acquisition of Modular, which should strengthen its AI software stack and improve its ability to compete in cloud and edge AI workloads.

Qualcomm also announced a $3.9 billion acquisition of Modular, which should strengthen its AI software stack and improve its ability to compete in cloud and edge AI workloads. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary pieces from outlets like Seeking Alpha and 247WallSt argue the market may still be misunderstanding Qualcomm’s AI pivot, but these are opinion-driven and less directly market-moving.

Commentary pieces from outlets like Seeking Alpha and 247WallSt argue the market may still be misunderstanding Qualcomm’s AI pivot, but these are opinion-driven and less directly market-moving. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat guidance, investors may still worry that much of the promised AI chip revenue is years away and that execution risk remains high, especially as Qualcomm transitions away from its handset-heavy mix.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $189.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.08 and a 200-day moving average of $167.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Qualcomm from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 16th. Melius Research set a $220.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $218.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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