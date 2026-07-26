Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,393 International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,393 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2,749.0% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 40,997 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,937,000 after buying an additional 39,558 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 5,112 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 99.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 614,710 shares of the technology company's stock worth $149,000,000 after acquiring an additional 305,759 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 21.6% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Pennington Partners & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $291.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $293.00 to $190.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $288.00 to $262.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.40.

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International Business Machines Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $214.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.50. The stock has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $199.19 and a 12 month high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.65%. International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed strong bullish interest, with traders buying 108,601 call options on IBM, about 35% above normal call volume. This suggests some investors are betting on a rebound.

Unusual options activity showed strong bullish interest, with traders buying 108,601 call options on IBM, about 35% above normal call volume. This suggests some investors are betting on a rebound. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target to $245 from $255 but kept a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still see value in the shares.

Citigroup lowered its price target to $245 from $255 but kept a rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still see value in the shares. Positive Sentiment: IBM announced a dividend of $1.69 per share, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors at a time when the stock has been under pressure.

IBM announced a dividend of $1.69 per share, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors at a time when the stock has been under pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary has turned split: some analysts and strategists view the post-earnings decline as a potential long-term opportunity, while others say IBM may be stuck in a holding pattern until growth reaccelerates. IBM: The Historic Stock Rout Is A Generational Opportunity

Recent commentary has turned split: some analysts and strategists view the post-earnings decline as a potential long-term opportunity, while others say IBM may be stuck in a holding pattern until growth reaccelerates. Neutral Sentiment: IBM is still getting support from its long-term quantum computing strategy, including the announced acquisition of HRL Laboratories, which expands its quantum R&D capabilities. That could help sentiment, but the benefit is longer term rather than immediate.

IBM is still getting support from its long-term quantum computing strategy, including the announced acquisition of HRL Laboratories, which expands its quantum R&D capabilities. That could help sentiment, but the benefit is longer term rather than immediate. Negative Sentiment: The main reason the stock fell sharply is IBM’s Q2 report and lowered 2026 outlook: revenue missed expectations, mainframe sales weakened, and management cut full-year constant-currency revenue growth guidance after customers shifted spending toward AI infrastructure.

The main reason the stock fell sharply is IBM’s Q2 report and lowered 2026 outlook: revenue missed expectations, mainframe sales weakened, and management cut full-year constant-currency revenue growth guidance after customers shifted spending toward AI infrastructure. Negative Sentiment: Shortly after the earnings slump, law firms announced securities-fraud investigations tied to IBM’s disclosures about the mainframe slowdown, adding legal overhang and uncertainty for shareholders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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