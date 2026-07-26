Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 17,387 Chevron Corporation $CVX

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,387 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $3,597,000. Chevron accounts for about 1.7% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $23,698,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789,399 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $19,837,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,613,011 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,620,187,000 after purchasing an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,036,844 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,492,377,000 after purchasing an additional 961,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,727,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised Chevron from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $194.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $146.49 and a 52-week high of $214.71. The firm has a market cap of $387.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company's 50 day moving average is $182.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.40%.

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

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