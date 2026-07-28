Mattel, Inc. $MAT Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT - Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,946,260 shares of the company's stock after selling 70,524 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.67% of Mattel worth $28,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2,959.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48. The stock's 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $862.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.38 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 9.27%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Mattel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mattel from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mattel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Mattel from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.33.

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Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

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