Matthews International Capital Management LLC Purchases 262,165 Shares of China Yuchai International Limited $CYD

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD - Free Report) by 423.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,034 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 262,165 shares during the quarter. China Yuchai International comprises approximately 5.1% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of China Yuchai International worth $12,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 12,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

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China Yuchai International Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:CYD opened at $46.22 on Monday. China Yuchai International Limited has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71.

China Yuchai International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International's previous annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 201.0%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CYD shares. Weiss Ratings lowered China Yuchai International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised China Yuchai International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, China Yuchai International has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Profile

China Yuchai International Ltd. NYSE: CYD is a Cayman Islands–incorporated holding company with principal executive offices in Singapore. Through its subsidiaries, the company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diesel engines in the People’s Republic of China. Its principal operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), has been producing diesel engines since 1951 and ranks among the country’s largest heavy-duty engine makers.

The company’s core product portfolio includes high-speed and medium-speed diesel engines for on-highway trucks and buses, off-road vehicles such as construction and agricultural machinery, marine propulsion systems, and power generator sets.

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