Maven Securities LTD Acquires 60,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

Maven Securities LTD grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC - Free Report) by 120.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.05% of Alignment Healthcare worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,089,727 shares of the company's stock worth $193,516,000 after buying an additional 6,940,277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,170,529 shares of the company's stock worth $58,387,000 after buying an additional 2,294,739 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,203,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,162,000. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,500,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 18,013 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $320,451.27. Following the sale, the insider owned 305,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,433,973.29. The trade was a 5.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark D. Kent purchased 14,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $197,626.88. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 14,848 shares in the company, valued at $197,626.88. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,554,685 shares of company stock worth $29,876,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALHC

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 219.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm's 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $23.87.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. Alignment Healthcare had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Alignment Healthcare's revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: ALHC is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare's approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

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