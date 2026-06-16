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Maven Securities LTD Acquires New Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Written by MarketBeat
June 16, 2026
Edison International logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Maven Securities LTD initiated a new position in Edison International, buying 13,940 shares worth about $837,000 in the fourth quarter.
  • Edison International reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share, though revenue of $4.10 billion came in slightly below estimates; the company also reaffirmed FY 2026 EPS guidance of 5.90 to 6.20.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed, with a Hold consensus rating and an average price target of $72.64, while institutional ownership remains high at 88.95%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Edison International.

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,940 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd grew its holdings in Edison International by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company's stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $79.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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