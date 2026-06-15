Maven Securities LTD Takes $1.17 Million Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 382.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance LLC increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company's stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

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Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $86.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 2.02. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average of $80.32.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 611.94%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 5,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $530,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,464.36. The trade was a 51.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Elena Ridloff sold 7,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $631,738.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 234,357 shares of company stock worth $19,072,496. 15.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KYMR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Brookline Capital Markets reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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