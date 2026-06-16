Maven Securities LTD Takes Position in Victoria's Secret & Co. $VSXY

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 14.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 311,502 shares of the company's stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 39,356 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Victoria's Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $540,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 11.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,992 shares of the company's stock worth $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 40,155 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in Victoria's Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Victoria's Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $7,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $67.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victoria's Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Price Performance

NYSE VSXY opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average is $54.62. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.16.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 3.11%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan acquired 4,842 shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.86 per share, with a total value of $222,054.12. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 34,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,209.46. The trade was a 16.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna James acquired 2,175 shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,550.25. Following the purchase, the director owned 63,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,974.31. The trade was a 3.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

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