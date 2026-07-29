Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 60.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Avantor to an "underperform" rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $10.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avantor

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avantor news, Director Simon Dingemans acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $203,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,200. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $15.93.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Avantor had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc NYSE: AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor's offerings are organized across two primary segments.

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