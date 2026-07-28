Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 10,537 NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,537 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 571,628 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $91,026,000 after purchasing an additional 276,157 shares during the last quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP boosted its position in NRG Energy by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP now owns 90,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 568,464 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $90,522,000 after buying an additional 259,113 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 523,205 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $83,315,000 after buying an additional 51,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,799.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 134,520 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $21,421,000 after buying an additional 127,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on NRG Energy from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Williams Trading set a $184.00 price target on NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $136.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.89 and a 200-day moving average of $148.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.42 and a beta of 1.21. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.11 and a 1 year high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.53%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. This represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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