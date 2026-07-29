Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 34,543 Match Group Inc. $MTCH

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,543 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $662,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,260 shares of the technology company's stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 649,721 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 204,472 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1,477.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 358,709 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 335,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Match Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of MTCH opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30. Match Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $863.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $854.70 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 307.45%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Match Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Match Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Match Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Match Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Match Group

Insider Activity at Match Group

In related news, Director Melissa Anne Brenner sold 5,141 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $184,767.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,218 shares in the company, valued at $582,874.92. This trade represents a 24.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc NASDAQ: MTCH is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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