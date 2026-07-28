Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 281,647 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 2,261.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,100 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 281,647 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.'s holdings in McDonald's were worth $91,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,351,127 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $22,112,675,000 after acquiring an additional 703,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in McDonald's by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,983,997 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $10,997,789,000 after purchasing an additional 959,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald's by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,038,519 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $5,195,965,000 after purchasing an additional 76,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in McDonald's by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,474,749 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,895,768,000 after purchasing an additional 277,617 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter valued at $2,890,438,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Stock Up 2.2%

MCD stock opened at $270.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a twelve month low of $260.96 and a twelve month high of $341.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.64.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Trending Headlines about McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s while lowering its price target from $365 to $340. The revised target still implies approximately 25.6% upside from the reference price, signaling that the analyst sees meaningful long-term value despite near-term concerns. Benzinga report

UBS maintained a rating on McDonald’s while lowering its price target from $365 to $340. The revised target still implies approximately 25.6% upside from the reference price, signaling that the analyst sees meaningful long-term value despite near-term concerns. Positive Sentiment: A recent investment analysis characterized McDonald’s as attractively priced, potentially supporting investor interest in the stock following its decline from the 52-week high. Fast Food At Bargain Prices: McDonald’s

A recent investment analysis characterized McDonald’s as attractively priced, potentially supporting investor interest in the stock following its decline from the 52-week high. Neutral Sentiment: The stock’s advance occurred alongside a broader market upswing, suggesting that part of the move reflected overall market momentum rather than a major new company announcement. McDonald’s Beats Stock Market Upswing

The stock’s advance occurred alongside a broader market upswing, suggesting that part of the move reflected overall market momentum rather than a major new company announcement. Negative Sentiment: UBS expects McDonald’s second-quarter same-store sales to be “sluggish,” citing weaker consumer spending. Soft comparable sales could pressure near-term revenue growth and raise concerns about value-conscious customers. UBS expects sluggish Q2 same-store sales

UBS expects McDonald’s second-quarter same-store sales to be “sluggish,” citing weaker consumer spending. Soft comparable sales could pressure near-term revenue growth and raise concerns about value-conscious customers. Negative Sentiment: UBS’s price-target reduction reflects a more cautious earnings outlook, even though the firm retained its Buy rating.

UBS’s price-target reduction reflects a more cautious earnings outlook, even though the firm retained its Buy rating. Negative Sentiment: Recent consumer complaints alleging “shrinkflation” involving smaller drink portions could create reputational and value-perception risks, although the reports appear anecdotal rather than a confirmed financial impact. McDonald’s shrinkflation complaints

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $333.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald's

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,634 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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