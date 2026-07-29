Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys New Stake in Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CXT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787,803 shares of the company's stock worth $37,082,000 after acquiring an additional 23,255 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 432.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 49,533 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,514 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 47,028 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 108,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,007 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crane NXT in the 1st quarter worth about $10,874,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane NXT Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $387.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $378.63 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Crane NXT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Crane NXT's payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Crane NXT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities raised shares of Crane NXT from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Crane NXT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crane NXT

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products.

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