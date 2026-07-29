Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.'s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 27,875 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 23.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 150,491 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $251.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $134.37 and a one year high of $252.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $227.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Ross Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ross Stores from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.18.

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Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

See Also

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