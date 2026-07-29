Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN - Free Report) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,697 shares of the company's stock after selling 85,699 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.'s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get REYN alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the company's stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on REYN. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REYN

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.42 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.Reynolds Consumer Products's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Reynolds Consumer Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc NASDAQ: REYN is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Reynolds Consumer Products, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Reynolds Consumer Products wasn't on the list.

While Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here